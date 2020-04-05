Lizzo, Rihanna, Usher, Taine Williams and Kimora Lee Slay Black Instagram

BLACK INSTAGRAM: FASHION EDITION

Although we’re stuck in our homes and learning social distancing, there are still a few celebs who are still showing out during these quarantine times. Were here to give you the Top 5 Fashion posts on this week’s Black Instagram: Fashion Edition.

#5 @BabyPhat

(Credit: @BabyPhat Instagram account)( In Picture @KimoraLeeSimmons & @MingLeeSimmons)

Baby Phat has been around for about 20 years and now the fashion icon herself, Kimora Lee Simmons, has reopened the legendary brand. Just recently, the clothing line announced their collaboration with Footlocker Women, showing that women can dress fashionable yet casual on the streets. Kimora wisely uses her daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, as the face of Baby Phat who wears the brand all too well. Ming wears a Baby Phat top with black soft matte leggings in the IG post, receiving around 8,700 likes. Now that social media is a common factor in advertising and sales, especially with today’s generation, who knows what this brand is cooking up. Black Hollywood Live just knows that whatever it is, we’re excited to find out.

#4 @usher

(Credit: @Usher IG account)

Usher recently release the music video for his new song “Don’t Waste My Time” featuring Ella Mai. The artist wore three different fashion fits, and one of the looks was his blue opening look. The shirt was designed by Jill Sander, pants by Just Don, Dior sunglasses, and Good News shoes with the post receiving about 93,000 likes. Although it’s been a while since we’ve heard from this great R&B artist, Black Hollywood Live’s glad that he’s finally back. Make sure y’all check out Usher & Ella Mai’s new music video “Don’t Waste My Time” on Youtube!

#3 Taina Williams @latainax3

(@latainax3 IG account)

Taina catches the public’s eye by wearing a hot pink “Fleur” dress by designer Sel Doval, as well as her tan net dress by Balmain for her 22nd birthday shoot, giving her post 340,800 likes. This social media superstar is the daughter of former Love & Hip Hop New York cast member Emily Bustamante, who’s dating rapper Fabulous. You might even see Williams in public with her boyfriend, and rapper G Herbo.

#2 Lizzo @lizzobeating

( (@lizzobeating IG account)

Lizzo poses for Marie Claire’s Brazil Magazine wearing a Rober Dogani metallic hued over the shoulder oversized puff sleeve design in a post that received over 540,000 likes. Along with her outstanding fit, Lizzo has been giving back by donating lunches to multiple hospitals for health care workers who’ve been working around the clock nonstop. If you’re interested in donating to our heroes, too, you can go to www.covid19responsefund.org .

#1 Rihanna @badgalriri

(@badgalriri IG account)

It is no secret that Rihanna has been laser focused when it comes to SavageXFenty, Fenty beauty, and more. The hardworking business woman becomes this month’s cover girl for British Vogue Magazine. Her post received over 2,580,000 likes within 3 days! RiRi wears a Maison Margiela jacket, along with a lace bodysuit from her SavageXFenty collection… and to top it off she wears a Stephen Jones Millinery Durag. In help of the coronavirus this superstar has paid in full cost of ventilators in Barbados, as well as donated 5 million dollars to help Haiti, Malawi, & the U.S fight the coronavirus. We stan a hardworking queen.

We hope you enjoyed this week’s Black Hollywood Live’s Black Instagram Top 5 Fashion Edition! Black Hollywood Live is working harder than ever before here. The best way you can help us, in return, is to share this post and follow us to stay up to date on all things Black Instagram!